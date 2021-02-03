Friday’s Wear Red Day to raise awareness of heart disease in women

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Despite the devastating toll of COVID-19, heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S and worldwide, and the leading cause of death among women. One in 3 women die of heart disease.
On Friday, the American Heart Association is urging everyone to wear red for National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about the devastating effects of heart disease in women.
Stacy Spaziani, north country regional director for the American Heart Association, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about Wear Red Day. Watch her interview above.
Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age. In fact, nearly 45 percent of women age 20 and older are living with some form of heart disease.
However, new data suggests Gen Z and Millennial women are less likely to be aware that heart disease is their greatest health threat.
Women can often have different symptoms of heart disease than men. They can have crushing chest pain and arm numbness, but can also have pain in the shoulders and back, gastrointestinal distress and fatigue.
During Wear Red Day, people are asked to donate at GoRedforWomen.org, where information about going red is also available. People wearing red can share photos of themselves on their social media sites, with the hashtag #GoRed or #WearRedDay.
