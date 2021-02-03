Gerald “Che Che” Grenon, 90, of Massena

Prior to Gerald’s retirement he was employed as a foreman for the Village of Massena DPW. As a dad and grandfather, he loved to spend with his family at camp in St. Anicet, Quebec, and was known for his annual camp parties. Gerald was an avid outdoorsman and had a love for fishing, that he passed down to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He had a contagious personality that everyone loved and always had witty comebacks and punch lines and had an innate ability to put a smile on everyone’s face. Papa Che Che enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren to his fullest, always making his presence known at special events. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends at the VFW. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and AMVETS Post 4.