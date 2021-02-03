Julie Ann Turpin, 62, of Deferiet

Thank you to the people of Deferiet. Julie had a great life growing up on Wilna Avenue. She was always surrounded by people who loved her unconditionally. Growing up next door to the Millich’s, she loved to play basketball with Sammy. Julie always enjoyed music. Her all-time favorites were Elvis and Lawrence Welk. She could sing all of Elvis’s songs and name all of the artists on the Lawrence Welk show. Julie also had the opportunity to meet Joe Feeney from the Lawrence Welk show. In the summer of 2001 Julie attended summer camp at Camp Aldersgate with her favorite hairdresser, Anna Peck. She also went on many Deferiet Senior Citizen trips with her parents, relatives and family friends. Julie loved McDonald’s, peanut butter cups, holidays, birthdays and flying out west to see her sister “Seattle Sue”, “Jerry Jones” and her nieces. Julie was loved by everyone that knew her and will be forever missed.