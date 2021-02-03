Julie Ann Turpin, 62, of Deferiet

DEFERIET, N.Y. (WWNY) - Julie Ann Turpin, 62, passed away on February 3, 2021. She was born in Watertown on September 11, 1958 to Edward and Genevieve Turpin.
Julie was enrolled in the ARC on Gaffney Drive. She attended school in Carthage and Watertown. She completed the Special Education Program and graduated from Watertown High School on June 21, 1980. Julie and her classmates were one of the first children in the Special Education Program to be mainstreamed into the public school system.
After completion of her education Julie worked at Production unlimited in Watertown until her retirement on November 9, 2012.
Julie moved to the Country Manor, now the Carthage Center, in February 2007. She loved living there and loved the people who took care of her. Many thanks to all of the staff at the nursing home for making her stay feel like home. A special thanks to the staff who loved her like their own family. There are too many to name but they know who they are.
Julie is survived by her sister, Sharon Jones, her brother Tim and his wife Patty, her brother-in-law Jerry Person, her Aunt Dorothy Nabywaniec and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Julie is predeceased by her parents, her grandparents, her sister Sue Person, brother-in-law John (Jack) Jones and many Aunts and Uncles.
Thank you to the people of Deferiet. Julie had a great life growing up on Wilna Avenue. She was always surrounded by people who loved her unconditionally. Growing up next door to the Millich’s, she loved to play basketball with Sammy. Julie always enjoyed music. Her all-time favorites were Elvis and Lawrence Welk. She could sing all of Elvis’s songs and name all of the artists on the Lawrence Welk show. Julie also had the opportunity to meet Joe Feeney from the Lawrence Welk show. In the summer of 2001 Julie attended summer camp at Camp Aldersgate with her favorite hairdresser, Anna Peck. She also went on many Deferiet Senior Citizen trips with her parents, relatives and family friends. Julie loved McDonald’s, peanut butter cups, holidays, birthdays and flying out west to see her sister “Seattle Sue”, “Jerry Jones” and her nieces. Julie was loved by everyone that knew her and will be forever missed.
Julie has taken her brother-in-law, “Jackson’s”, (as she so fondly called him) hand to lead her to heaven. They passed just a day and a half apart.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at St. Rita’s Church in Deferiet with Rev. Robert L. Decker officiating. Spring burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Carthage. Those attending, please wear a mask and social distance. Funeral arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the ARC Jefferson – St. Lawrence, 38 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY 13601.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.