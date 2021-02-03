CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Laurie Noble, 57 of Canton, died peacefully on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital where she had been admitted earlier in the week. She was in the company of family.
Laurie was born in Potsdam on May 13, 1963, a daughter of Keith “Pop” Noble and Donna (Wright) Noble. She graduated from Canton Central School and attended Canton College. Laurie worked for a time with G4S as a fiber optics locator, she trucked explosives and was manager for Paces Dining Services at SUNY Potsdam.
Laurie enjoyed hunting, boating and snowmobiling, the cooking competitions at PACES, taking part in the Beer Belly Bunny Runs with her girlfriends each year, green house hunting with her mother Donna and spoiling her grandchildren.
Laurie is survived by three children, Corey Barney of Rensselaer Falls; Curtis Barney of Canton and McKenzie (Jordan) Kimble of Canton; grandson, Jace Compo; her mother, Donna (Frank) Follett and by four siblings, Bryan (Suzanne) Noble; Sue (Bernie) Morse; Renee (Les) Armstrong and Kelly (Lucas) Sagarin. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was predeceased by her father, Keith “Pop” Noble; a granddaughter, Remington Skye Kimble; her life companion, Brian Barney and a brother, Corey Noble.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Laurie Noble are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
