Lewis County announces vaccine clinic for residents 65+

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday.
Vaccines are available only to those 65 years and older and the clinic is only for people who live and work in Lewis County.
Officials say they have 160 doses available.
The clinic will be at the Lowville Fire Hall from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Those who are eligible can call the county’s vaccine registration hotline at 315-376-9777 after 9 a.m. on Thursday.
People are asked not to call Public Health to book an appointment, because those lines need to stay open so staff can help people dealing directly with COVID-19 or quarantine issues.
