Lewis fire leaves home a ‘total loss’

NEW BREMEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fire late Wednesday morning in New Bremen left a home a ‘total loss.’
A report from Lewis County Dispatch states the fire caused extensive smoke and water damage to a home at 7416 Snell Road, owned by Mark Lehman.
People inside the home called Lewis County Dispatch to say the home was filled with smoke. That sent New Bremen and Croghan volunteer firefighters to the scene, who then called in help from Lowville and Beaver Falls.
The contents of the home were destroyed.
No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
