Linda C. Camidge, 77, formerly of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Linda C. Camidge, 77, formerly of 68 Spencer St., passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Linda was born on July 11, 1943 in Carthage, daughter of the late Verle and Cameely (Maroun) Goutremout. In 1962 she graduated from the Augustinian Academy.
She married Nicky G. Camidge in 1965.
Among various jobs, Linda babysat Debbie Monaco McCall of Hawaii since she was a baby, and she became like a daughter to both Linda and her husband Nick.
Linda loved animals and had many throughout the years. She loved music, dancing and had too many good times to count. Her personality was bold, joyful and beautiful. She had a big heart and would help anybody that she could. She was well-known for loving her friends fiercely and being the life of the party.
Linda lived most of her years with her beloved husband Nicky in Gouverneur. For the last six months she resided with her sister Lisa and her husband David in Carthage until she became ill.
Survivors include her sisters, Betty Brown of Watertown; Valerie (Michael) Bigness of Carthage; and Lisa (David) Kamide of Carthage; a niece, Danielle Oakes; great niece, Janessa Oakes; and a nephew, Jody (Michelle) Brown of Watertown; as well as many aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Nicky Camidge who died on March 30, 2019; a brother, Fred Goutremout; and a brother-in-law, Paul Brown.
Per Linda’s wishes, no public services will be held.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.