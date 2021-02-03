Mark D. Genito, 67, of Croghan

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mark D. Genito, 67, of Indian River, died Sunday, January 31, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Genito was born on September 9, 1953 in Carthage the son of Dewey and Joyce Arlene (Bylow) Genito. Mark attended school in Watertown and the Arc Day Program. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and going out on his four wheeler. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his mother, Joyce; his siblings, Gary and Sherry Genito; Kevin Genito; Valerie Genito Leaf; and Darrin Genito; nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held for family. Spring burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Sundquist Funeral Home. On line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.