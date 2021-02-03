CONSTABLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marlene L. Ackerman, 90, formerly of Constableville, passed away Monday evening, February 1, 2021 at Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville.
Due to Covid, a private family funeral will be held at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Dan Tabolt of Abundant Life Fellowship, Boonville, officiating. There will be no calling hours. Spring burial will be in Turin Cemetery.
Marlene is survived by nine children: Valerie (Tom) Blackford, Morrisville; Leslie (Don) Arthur, Lowville; Katherine, Rebecca, Aaron, John, and Matthew Ackerman, Constableville, Patrick Ackerman, Turin; Nathan Ackerman, Goochland, VA; eight grandchildren: Alayna, Angela, and Lucas Arthur; Amanda, Amos, Arica, and Adam Ackerman; and Sarah Mullins; six great-grandchildren: Haley and Makena McDougall; Lili Ackerman; Taylor Henry; and Taylor and Makenna Mullins; a close family friend Eddy Coffey; and a special nephew Donald Stanford who spent many summers with the family. She is predeceased by her older sister Catherine Paczkowski and infant brother Dean Peterson.
Marlene was born on May 6, 1930 at home in Turin, the second of three children of the late Dean and Catherine Peterson. She graduated from General Martin School in 1948 and then attended the Utica School of Commerce and graduated in 1949. On May 3, 1952, she married Fay L. Ackerman, Jr. in Constableville. Together they operated a dairy farm on the West Road. They both loved the outdoors and working with animals. Fay passed away October 22, 2009.
In addition to operating the farm, Marlene delivered the Rome Sentinel Newspaper in the Boonville area for 12 years. She went on to deliver papers on a much larger route in the Rome vicinity and was still driving this route when she was 87. She very much enjoyed driving the paper route where she met a lot of nice people and didn’t consider it a job. Marlene was an avid Brooklyn Dodgers fan and was heartbroken when they moved to Los Angeles. She then became a devoted New York Mets fan and traveled with her family to Shea Stadium in New York for a couple of games. She also enjoyed listening to baseball games on the radio, knitting, and crossword puzzles.
As a child, Marlene attended the Presbyterian Church in Turin and later attended Abundant Life Fellowship in Boonville. She greatly loved her children and her family and much of her time was spent caring for her large family. She will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Constableville Fire Department, 3000 Main Street, Constableville, NY 13325, or Abundant Life Fellowship, NY Route 12, Boonville, NY 13309 or the Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 683, Lowville, NY 13367.
