Marlene L. Ackerman, 90, formerly of Constableville

In addition to operating the farm, Marlene delivered the Rome Sentinel Newspaper in the Boonville area for 12 years. She went on to deliver papers on a much larger route in the Rome vicinity and was still driving this route when she was 87. She very much enjoyed driving the paper route where she met a lot of nice people and didn’t consider it a job. Marlene was an avid Brooklyn Dodgers fan and was heartbroken when they moved to Los Angeles. She then became a devoted New York Mets fan and traveled with her family to Shea Stadium in New York for a couple of games. She also enjoyed listening to baseball games on the radio, knitting, and crossword puzzles.