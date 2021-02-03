Mayferd Bell Rogers, 83, of Antwerp

ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mayferd Bell Rogers 83 from Antwerp, passed away peacefully on Feb 1, 2021 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY
Mayferd was born on December 14 1937, the daughter of Walter and Lorraine Tibbles. She grew up in Theresa with her four sisters Ethel, Eleanor, Edith, and Keitha.
She married Lyle E Rogers on November 19, 1955 in Gouverneur, NY. They resided in Rossie, NY for many years. Their door was always open and everyone was welcome to stop for a spaghetti dinner and enjoyed eating her homemade rolls and donuts. She was always up for a game of poker around the dining room table, and loved fishing on the river banks of Rossie.
She enjoyed gardening, fishing, word search puzzle, rolling dice, going for rides in the classic car and stopping for a fish fry dinner.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years Lyle and their seven children. Lyle W.(Patty)Rogers of Antwerp, Dawn(Richard)Chapman of Black Lake, Marty(Valerie)Rogers of Evans Mills, Thomas Rogers of Hammond, Laura(Bill) Bartlett of Redwood, Carly(Brian)VanArnam of Morristown , Garnett Rogers and his companion Peggy Randolph of Morristown , many grandchildren and great grandchildren and her sisters Ethel Macartha, Edith Brassard, and Keitha Forney.
She was predeceased by an infant daughter Tammy, her parents Walter and Lorraine and her sister Eleanor.
There will be no services at this time.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. Mayferd will be missed everyday by her family and friends.
Arrangements are with Fredrick Bros Funeral Home, Theresa
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to help cover family expenses. Go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the red Donate Now button located at the bottom of this page. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Tribute Wall located on the top left. If you are unable to donate, click on the “share this fundraiser” button located next to the Donate Now button. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.
