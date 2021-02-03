Morning Checkup: World Cancer Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thursday is World Cancer Day.
Dr. Justin Budnik is a radiation oncologist at the Walker Center for Cancer Care at Samaritan Medical Center.
He says it’s important to get screened early for cancer, which is the second leading cause of death in the United States.
Watch the video for his interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
He said screening starts with your primary care provider.
He also talked about services available at Samaritan.
Find out more at samaritanhealth.com/service/cancer-services.
