5 new COVID deaths, 99 new cases reported in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Five new COVID-19 deaths and another 99 positive cases were reported Wednesday in the tri-county region.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County announced 4 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, which means the total number of coronavirus deaths to date remains at 57.
There were 42 new cases to report. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 4,6097 positive cases.
Twenty-four people are hospitalized; 369 people are in mandatory isolation and 845 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 4,148 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health reported Wednesday that another person has died from COVID, bringing the death toll to 69.
Officials also said 43 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 4,947 confirmed positive cases.
Officials said 606 cases are active and 29 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 4,272 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 14 new cases Wednesday. The county has had a total of 1,537 cases to date
Since the pandemic began, 24 people have died from the coronavirus.
The county Public Health Agency said Wednesday that 14 people are hospitalized and 117 are in isolation.
Another 322 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 1,396 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
