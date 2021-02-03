North country digs out from nor’easter

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - People around the north country are dealing with the snow by working in it and playing in it. We went to West Carthage to check in with folks to see what they’re doing.
“I’m so used to it, I’ve been here since 1978.”
To Abe Garcia, this snowfall is no big deal.
“Carthage has been getting blasted here every week so it’s kinda normal now,” he said
Garcia is so used to the snow, he clears it away in his shorts!
But while Abe’s legs aren’t covered, just about everything else is - the trees, the homes, the cars.
With big snowfall comes big snow banks. But most folks will tell you, dealing with the winter weather is just part of living in the north country.
“My husband’s not crazy about it. He keeps saying we’re moving, but I like the winter! So it’s fine by me,” said Ruth Huntley, who was shoveling.
Although managing a snowfall this heavy is a lot of work, it can also be a lot of fun.
“Give it a chance. Find something to do outside. Enjoy it,” said a snowshoer.
It’s a good thing people generally have a good attitude about the winter because Punxsutawney Phil has predicted more is to come.
“He’s right! We always get six weeks,” said Huntley.
