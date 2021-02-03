Ronald H. Nier Sr., 76, Sackets Harbor

Among his survivors are his wife of 46 years, Diane M. Nier, his children, Lyn (Anthony) Wasiyo, of Melrose, NY, Ronald Nier Jr. of Adams Center, Donald Nier and his companion Kim McConnell, of Adams, Dawn Nier, of Hounsfield, Bethany (Tim) Cantwell, of Clayton, Joshua Nier and his companion, Janet Stockman, of Hounsfield; 11 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his Step-Mother Dorean Nier, of Watertown, his siblings, Wayne Nier, of OH, Gary Nier, of Williamstown, NY, Jane (David) Hess, of Hounsfield, Belinda Nier, NC, Howard (Susan) Nier Jr., SC, Darlene Nier, of LaFargeville, and Michael Nier, of Watertown.