Ronald H. Nier Sr., 76, Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ronald H. Nier Sr., 76, of State Rt.3, Sackets Harbor, passed away peacefully February 2, 2021 at his home, with his family by his side.
Ron was born on November 22, 1944, in Stone Mills, NY to Howard S. Nier and Audrey M. Reome. After attending LaFargeville and Clayton schools he worked at several farms in the local area.
He entered the US Navy on January 24, 1963 and was injured while in mechanical training school. He was honorably discharged in April of 1963.
Upon returning home Ron became a truck driver in the local area for several different companies. He married Diane M. Whitmore on June 22, 1974 in Antwerp, NY. The couple resided in Sackets Harbor where he and his wife opened the Bait Barn and Trash Removal business. They owned and operated the Bait Store until 1999 and continued with the trash removal up until he retired in 2013.
Diane was the Clerk for the Town of Hounsfield from 1988, until she retired in 2019.
Ron was a founding member of the Sackets Harbor Sportsman’s Club, member of the Sackets Harbor American Legion, Town of Hounsfield Democratic Committee, and former Town of Hounsfield Deputy Clerk.
Ron was a great storyteller with a wonderful sense of humor. He remarked “I am a very good deer hunter”! He was an avid hunter, trapper, fisherman, woodsman, gardener, and sheep farmer. As a serial entrepreneur his hobbies provided for his family.
Among his survivors are his wife of 46 years, Diane M. Nier, his children, Lyn (Anthony) Wasiyo, of Melrose, NY, Ronald Nier Jr. of Adams Center, Donald Nier and his companion Kim McConnell, of Adams, Dawn Nier, of Hounsfield, Bethany (Tim) Cantwell, of Clayton, Joshua Nier and his companion, Janet Stockman, of Hounsfield; 11 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his Step-Mother Dorean Nier, of Watertown, his siblings, Wayne Nier, of OH, Gary Nier, of Williamstown, NY, Jane (David) Hess, of Hounsfield, Belinda Nier, NC, Howard (Susan) Nier Jr., SC, Darlene Nier, of LaFargeville, and Michael Nier, of Watertown.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by a brother, Dennis Guyette, a sister, Diana Nier, two daughters in law, Lily Nier and Jennifer Nier and a grandson, Lucas Van Schaick.
Donations can be made to the Sackets Harbor Ambulance Fund or Sackets Harbor Sportsman’s Club.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at Sulphur Spring Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at the home of Ron and Diane at a later date that will be announced.
Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.