Search for snowmobiler’s body resumes on Black Lake, then is called off

BLACK LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The search for the body of David Redmond resumed Wednesday at Black Lake, but then was called off.
Searchers in the morning found the ice was too thin to continue the effort, according to St. Lawrence County Emergency Services.
The search may resume Thursday if conditions permit.
On January 19, divers recovered the body of 13 year old Larissa Redmond, who was last seen on a snowmobile in Ogdensburg with her father David on January 15.
The helmets the two were wearing were spotted in Black Lake three days later.
The search has been focused near the end of Stone Church Road, where snowmobile tracks matching theirs were found on an ice shelf.
