Shirley Elizabeth Markey Christensen, 87, of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Shirley Elizabeth Markey Christensen, 87, of Dollar Road, Heuvelton, died peacefully at home while in the company of her loving family on Saturday, January 30, 2021.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life in October.
Shirley was born June 10, 1933 in Norwich, CT and was a daughter of the late Clearance and Mary (Rankin) Staubley. She was a 1952 graduate of Norwich Free Academy and received her Registered Nurse Degree in 1955.
On January 26, 1968 she married Robert Christensen in Lebanon, CT. The couple were married 34 years.
Shirley was a retired RN for Hospice in Potsdam. She retired in 1999.
Surviving are her husband Robert of Heuvelton; four sons, Richard Markey of Ogdensburg, Anthony Markey of Lagrangeville, Frederick Markey of Lagrangeville and David Christensen of Heuvelton; a daughter, Kathy Markey of Heuvelton; and seven grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, George and Richard Staubley and four sisters, Ethel Rice, Pauline Kolashuk, Dorothy Hewitt and Doris Adams.
Shirley was a Heuvelton School Board member for 10 years. She also enjoyed volunteering for her church, blood drives, hospice as well as spending time with friends, family and her grandchildren. Her compassion was shared with many families over her 20 years with hospice. She was loved by many.
Arrangements are with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
