Shirley J. Hoover, 88, formerly of Harrisville

Shirley was a member of the NYS Retired Teachers Association and was active in starting the Town of Diana Museum, of which she was a member of the Board of Directors. She spent many summers as the director of the drill team for the Harrisville Marching Band. Shirley was a member and president of the Bonaparte Conservation Club. She was also very involved in the Fortnightly Club of Harrisville and held office in that organization. For years she was a Girl Scout leader. She and her husband Harold owned various businesses within the community. She enjoyed cooking especially baking, sewing, crafts and spending time at camp on the east side of Lake Bonaparte.