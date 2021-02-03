Spring high school sports state championships canceled

LATHAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The governing body for high school sports in the state has canceled spring state championships for 2021.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced the decision in a tweet.
The tweet says:
“After listening to concerns from the 11 #NYSPHSAA sections, the 11 section executive directors and member schools, the NYSPHSAA officers have approved the cancellation of the 2021 NYSPHSAA Spring Championships.”
7 News has reached out to the NYSPHSAA for details.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.