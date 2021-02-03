In wake of fatal fire, people are urged to have working smoke detectors in their homes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state wants people to arm their homes with working smoke detectors.
This comes after 2 people lost their lives in a fire in the town of Pierrepont last week.
The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control says 94 percent of fires happen in homes, where people usually feel the safest.
The advice is to have a working smoke alarm and practice an escape plan because every second is critical.
“Fire is fast. Most people believe they have way more time to escape than they actually do. Fire doubles every 30 seconds. So that means in 2 to 3 minutes, a room or even an entire house can be totally uninhabitable,” said Guy Swartwout, Office of Fire Prevention and Control.
In January, 11 people around the state died from a fire-related incident.
