Watertown planners ask for changes to Chick-fil-A proposal

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was another look at traffic concerns surrounding a proposed Chick-fil-A off Watertown’s Western Boulevard.
Chick-fil-A representatives met with the city’s planning board Tuesday to go over the restaurant’s site plan.
The big concern has been traffic. That was echoed Tuesday night along with questions about emergency access for the fire department.
Planners want Chick-fil-A to speak with the IHOP next door about an alternate drive-through plan and traffic signs.
The city also wants to make sure there’s sufficient employee parking and is asking for mountable curbing to accommodate fire trucks.
“A couple of the issues were items that really couldn’t be answered today,” city planner Mike Lumbis said, “because they needed to talk to the landlord and make sure that they are okay with some of the proposed suggestions, so they’ll do that, they’ll get those questions answered, get a revised plan and come back to the planning board at the March meeting.”
The next planning board meeting is March 2. The city council is expected to see a revised site plan on March 15.
