Winter storm warnings continue

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’re still getting snow from the nor’easter that slammed the East Coast and it could be heavy at times.
There’s a winter storm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 10 a.m.
There’s a warning for southeastern St. Lawrence County until 4 p.m. A winter weather advisory for the rest of the county ends at 7 a.m.
Low-lying areas could see another 1 to 3 inches, with more snow likely in higher elevations
Snow will taper off in Jefferson and Lewis counties by afternoon, with maybe a few snow showers. Snow will linger longer in St. Lawrence County.
It will be breezy with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour, so highs in the upper 20s could feel much colder.
Skies begin to clear overnight. Lows will be around 13.
Thursday will be sunny with highs around 30.
Friday will have a mix of rain and snow with highs in the upper 30s.
There’s a chance of snow Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 20s both days.
There’s more snow in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the teens.
