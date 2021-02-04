Agency seeks public’s help after ’appalling’ number of domestic violence calls in 2020

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With so many people staying home during the pandemic, the number of clients the Victims Assistance Center saw in the past year skyrocketed.
“We recently ran our 2020 statistics and some of the numbers were quite appalling,” said Madelaine Taylor, VAC development director.
During the start of the pandemic, hotline calls were up by 250 percent. For all of 2020, the number of calls had doubled.
“Overall, as an agency as a whole, we served around 800 more clients this year,” said Taylor.
And the number of children served in 2020 went up by 300.
To make matters worse, VAC officials say the pandemic caused them to cancel their two biggest fundraising events - a masquerade ball and a witches ball. Now, they say they’re in desperate need of help from the community.
“We’ve created the 100 Campaign. We’re very excited about it. Basically we’re looking for 100 supporters who are passionate about ending abuse in our community, standing up for survivors, and their goal is to raise $1,000 each by November,” said Taylor.
This can be done individually or as a group. To sign up, call the VAC at 315-755-1434 and they’ll get you started.
“Supporting this organization is really important because it creates a strong, safe community,” said Taylor.
