Appointments filled in short order for Lewis County vaccine clinic

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It didn’t take long for Lewis County to fill all its appointment slots for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday.
Phone lines were scheduled to open at 9 a.m. and officials announced they had no more slots by shortly after 10:30 a.m.
They issued this statement:
“At this time all slots for the February 5th vaccine clinic have been filled. We understand the registration system can be frustrating, but please understand the call volume is extremely high. Please stay tuned for further announcements. Once we have additional supply, we will reach everyone who wants a vaccine. Your patience and understanding is greatly appreciated.”
The clinic was open to people 65 years and older who live or work in the county.
Officials said they had 160 doses available.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.