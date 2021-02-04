Beloved Musical to Be Filmed Live

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Following in the footsteps of the Golden Globe nominated Hamilton, Come From Away, the inspiring musical set in Canada during the 9/11 crisis is being filmed live, with its Broadway cast. Like all Broadway shows, Come From Away went dark in March 2020, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The show will be filmed live in May, with a September release date. The viewing platform - for the September release has not been announced.
Additionally there is a feature film planned of the musical.
