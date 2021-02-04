Cape Vincent plans projects to minimize shoreline flood damage

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - High water levels on the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario in recent years have caused damage to the shoreline, something Cape Vincent has seen first-hand.
But a recent state grant of about $5 million is helping the village fund five projects that will completely renovate the riverbank.
“The largest one being our East End Park, which is over 1,000 feet of shoreline that was compromised,” Mayor Jerry Golden said. “A lot of dock damage, shoreline erosion.”
The renovations to East End Park will cost around $3 million. Golden says the park will have new docks and better drainage to withstand flooding.
The village is working with BCA Architects and Engineers. Mike Altieri, the project’s principal engineer, says the new docks will be able to handle the difficult environment.
“So this is the dock system here,” Altieri said, pointing at an artist’s rendering. “It’s floating, so it moves up and down with varying water levels. And they’re made of concrete so they’re resistant to the effects of waves and ice and all those items.”
The rest of the money will go towards renovating other points on the riverbank and some sewer lines. All had damage from high water.
Designers also plan on installing a wave attenuator, which weakens waves as they approach land. Altieri says it’s a lot of work, but necessary.
“We really need to implement this to get them, not only back to where they were before these events happened, but to transform the village into a real destination point for folks coming to the river,” Altieri said.
Golden says the plan is to have construction worked into phases. That way it doesn’t interrupt the summer months.
Pending permits, they’re hoping to break ground this fall and be done by spring 2023.
