Carol J. Zwyghuizen, 77, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carol J. Zwyghuizen, 77, of 1014 State Highway 131, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Massena Hospital.
Carol was born on November 30, 1943 in Detroit, MI, daughter of the late Frederick Stanley and Dorothy B. Schoenfeldt Kratz. She was a graduate of Cass Tech High School in Michigan.
She worked at General Motors on the production line until her retirement and was a member of the local UAW. She also owned and operated the Delmar Tavern for some time. She enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles, but raising her family was most important to her, and she cherished her time with her grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her five sons, Gary & Valarie Ransier of GA; Robert & Patty Lane of MI; Daniel Lane of Massena; Harold Ransier of MI; and Kenneth Ransier of Massena; six grandchildren, Daniel Lane, JR., Danielle Lane, Angela Lane, Amy Lane, Julie Ransier and Cody Ransier; five great grandchildren, Jaylah, Janae, Janikah, Cordin and Kasen; and a daughter-in-law Kimberly Lane.
As per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held in Michigan at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
