Catherine M. Kozloski, 93, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Catherine M. Kozloski, formerly of Stowe Street, and recently of Camillus Ridge Terrace Assisted Living in Camillus, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
Mrs. Kozloski was born on September 19, 1927 in Lowville, the daughter of the late Earl R. and Mary Frances (Fetterly) Mattis. Cathy graduated from Lowville Free Academy in the class of 1946, and continued to St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Utica, where she graduated as a registered nurse. She married Francis A. Kozloski on September 6, 1952 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Msgr. John Cotter officiating. The couple made their home on Stowe Street. Cathy was a nurse at Lewis County General Hospital for over 30 years.
She is survived by her two children, Mary Beth (Daniel) Nellenback of Auburn; and Joseph (Karen) Kozloski of Camillus; six grandchildren and their partners, Rebecca and George, Francis and Angela, Barbara and Keith, Anna and Jonathan, Kristine and Jeffrey, Katie and Kevin; and twelve great-grandchildren, Cyrus, Cazimer, Nora, Daniel, Maggie, Lizzy, Joey, Natalie, Ava, Chloe, Henry and Claire, her sister, Elizabeth “Liz” (Gordy) Allen of Lowville; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cathy was predeceased by Frank, her husband of 63 years, and four brothers, Robert, Donald, Bernard, and Leo Mattis.
Cathy and Frank traveled south each winter for 15 years and enjoyed being snowbirds and seeing the nation. Cathy volunteered at the Lowville Thrift Shop, was a member of the Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary, enjoyed sewing, gardening with Frank, canning “Pickles” and other produce, golfing at Brantingham, and especially gatherings with her family.
A funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at St. Peter’s Church, followed by burial in Lowville Rural Cemetery.
Cathy’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the loving ladies and neighbors who helped her stay safe in her house on Stowe Street for so long, and to the staff at Camillus Ridge Terrace who provided her with a caring and homelike environment, and really good food.
Donations in memory of Cathy may be made to St. Peter’s Church in Lowville.
An on line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
