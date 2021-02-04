Catherine M. Kozloski, 93, of Lowville

Mrs. Kozloski was born on September 19, 1927 in Lowville, the daughter of the late Earl R. and Mary Frances (Fetterly) Mattis. Cathy graduated from Lowville Free Academy in the class of 1946, and continued to St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Utica, where she graduated as a registered nurse. She married Francis A. Kozloski on September 6, 1952 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Msgr. John Cotter officiating. The couple made their home on Stowe Street. Cathy was a nurse at Lewis County General Hospital for over 30 years.