COVID claims another life, infects 138 more people in tri-county region

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new COVID-19 death and another 138 positive cases were reported Thursday in the tri-county region.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health reported Thursday that another person has died from COVID, bringing the death toll to 70.
Officials also said 53 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,000 confirmed positive cases.
Officials said 525 cases are active and 31 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 4,405 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County announced no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, which means the total number of coronavirus deaths to date remains at 61.
There were 62 new cases to report. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 4,671 positive cases.
Twenty-five people are hospitalized; 382 people are in mandatory isolation and 916 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 4,202 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 23 new cases Thursday. The county has had a total of 1,560 cases to date
Since the pandemic began, 24 people have died from the coronavirus.
The county Public Health Agency said Thursday that 14 people are hospitalized and 1247 are in isolation.
Another 343 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 1,412 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
