Elsie M. Jobson, 90, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elsie M. Jobson, 90, of 26323 County Route 53, passed Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at her home surrounded by family and friends.
Calling hours will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 8, at Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.
She was born on June 7, 1930, in Watertown, the daughter of Jerry and Rosina (Bush) Pharoah.
She married John H. Jobson II on May 30, 1949, in Watertown. She was a homemaker.
Mr. Jobson worked for Taylor Implements, NY Air Brake and Upstate Tar and Asphalt as an auto mecahnic, retiring in the late 1980′s. He passed May 19, 2013.
Elsie enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casino and spending time with her family.
Among her survivors are five sons, John H. Jobson III and his companion Linda Adams, Jerry D. Jobson and his companion Lynda Young, Arthur J. (Robin) Jobson, Jesse L. Jobson, Jack R. (Nancy) Jobson, all of Watertown; three daughters and three sons in law, Bonnie M. and John Alan, Watertown, Jamie M. Jobson, Watertown, Cathy L. (Charles) Macky, Brownville and Samuel Hartman, Evans Mills,; 18 grandchildren, Jeralynn Jobson, Jeralee Jobson, Rosina Colvin, Jessica Jackson, Georgia Gutierrez, Samuel Hartman, David Jobson, Brian Macky, Brad Macky, Lilyanne LaBarge, Jackie Jobson, Roger Jobson, Denialle Rogers, Rebecca Lugo, Joshua Jobson, Justin Jobson and Mackenzie Jobson, Angel May Jobson; several great grandchildren; a brother in law and his wife, Albert (Myrna) Jobson, Dexter, many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and her beloved husband she is predeceased by two grandsons, Frank Pierce and Johnny Jobson and a daughter, Barbara Hartman.
Donations may be made to SPCA 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
