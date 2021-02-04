Elsie M. Jobson, 90, of Watertown

Among her survivors are five sons, John H. Jobson III and his companion Linda Adams, Jerry D. Jobson and his companion Lynda Young, Arthur J. (Robin) Jobson, Jesse L. Jobson, Jack R. (Nancy) Jobson, all of Watertown; three daughters and three sons in law, Bonnie M. and John Alan, Watertown, Jamie M. Jobson, Watertown, Cathy L. (Charles) Macky, Brownville and Samuel Hartman, Evans Mills,; 18 grandchildren, Jeralynn Jobson, Jeralee Jobson, Rosina Colvin, Jessica Jackson, Georgia Gutierrez, Samuel Hartman, David Jobson, Brian Macky, Brad Macky, Lilyanne LaBarge, Jackie Jobson, Roger Jobson, Denialle Rogers, Rebecca Lugo, Joshua Jobson, Justin Jobson and Mackenzie Jobson, Angel May Jobson; several great grandchildren; a brother in law and his wife, Albert (Myrna) Jobson, Dexter, many nieces and nephews.