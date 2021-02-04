200 get COVID shots at Jefferson County’s new mass vaccination site

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County held its first clinic at its new mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Jefferson Community College. Officials will work through a backlog of people first, but the hope is this becomes one-stop-shopping for people who need the vaccine.
On Thursday, 200 people were given their first doses of the Moderna vaccine. Another 370 are scheduled for Saturday. It’s all part of Jefferson County’s first mass vaccination site - a collaboration between county area healthcare facilities.
“We wanted to help the community and make sure that they had the ability to get vaccinated. Mass vaccination is the way of getting everybody through this process and we wanted to be at the forefront of that,” said Dan Dupee, JCC.
Everyone that got the shot fell into two categories. They were either 65 and up, or essential workers.
Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray says the vaccination site will run again on Saturday, but it will be scaled back and focus on people who had previously canceled appointments.
“This is kind of a trial run for the initial and then we’re going to constantly increase as we go forward,” he said.
Getting everything in order for Thursday is challenging. But Dupee says they are organized.
“It’s been pretty good for us because we’ve done a lot of the planning in advance. We’ve been able to keep everything right here in the gym and just put it out as needed,” he said.
Sign ups for this vaccination site are for groups 1A and 1B and are being done through the county’s website. As for this week, there are no available appointments. But county officials will be updating availability week to week as it understands how much vaccine they will be getting.
Gray says the state is using this as a model site. The state is going to monitor the performance at JCC to possibly set up similar sites at locations that do not have state sites.
