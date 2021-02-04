Governor Cuomo’s had a bad week

The question now is what, if anything, happens next. Cuomo’s health department says it is responding to the Freedom of Information Law request. Governor Cuomo has argued his team has done nothing wrong - and that all the nursing home deaths were, in fact, counted. As for staff resignations, Cuomo dismissed a question about them earlier this week, saying “It’s not what a lot of people signed up for. It’s not what a lot of people want to do. It’s not what a lot of people can do.”