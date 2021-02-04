Inmate injures 3 officers at Gouverneur Correctional Facility, union calls for ‘strong message’

“This was a sudden and unprovoked attack on an officer who was completing routine rounds in the prison. With watered down disciplinary measures now in effect in our prisons, this incident is a prime example in which criminal charges should be filed for felony assault on two officers. I strongly encourage the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office to file charges against this inmate and hold him accountable for his actions. A strong message needs to be sent to inmates that violent attacks on staff will not go unpunished,” said NYSCOPBA Central Region Vice President Bryan Hluska in a news release.