Lewis County Health System replaces old MRI machine

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County Health System just replaced a 10 year old MRI machine with a state-of-the-art GE scanner.
It’ll allow for higher definition imaging and help make better diagnoses.
The new machine scans faster and has more space inside, helping patients feel less confined while being evaluated.
“The new wide bore scanner allows us more room to work inside the machine so certainly patients have a lot more room and not feel as claustrophobic in the machine and really just comfort level to keep the air moving through there,” said Julie Hanno, MRI technologist.
Hanno says the new machine will let residents stay local for appointments.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.