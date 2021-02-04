Nice today, but lake effect on the horizon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thursday will be a beauty of a day, but it’s just one day.
It will be sunny with highs close to 30.
Snow moves in overnight. Lows will be around 20.
Snow could become heavy Friday morning. The snow mixes with rain as temperatures rise into the upper 30s.
Lake effect starts up late in the day.
Because of the lake effect, there’s a winter storm watch for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 7 p.m. on Friday to 1 a.m. on Sunday.
Places with the greatest accumulation could get 9 inches or more.
Lake effect snow continues throughout Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-20s.
There’s a 50 percent chance of snow on Sunday. Highs will again be in the mid-20s.
Highs will be in the teens Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with a chance of snow each day.
