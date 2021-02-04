Scuffle before Wolves game threatens season

“You know, we’ve been, we’ve been working so hard for so long and, you know, we were on ice for warmups ready to go,” Wolves captain Fred Hein said. “We were really close and kind of pulled the plug on us, but you know it happens and it’s all right. We stand, we have our players’ backs and whatever they needed to do. It was o.k.” The Wolves and the Enforcers were the only two teams set to play for the foreseeable future and barring a miracle, Wednesday’s events appear to have brought not only the Wolves’ season, but the Federal Hockey League season to an end before it ever officially began. “At this point with them refusing to take the ice today, we just feel like we can’t rely on them to keep on playing and I think the league are very disappointed in what happened,” Johansson said, “so, unfortunately, we’re going send our guys, unless something comes up in the next day or two, we’re going to send our guys home and be back and regroup for this fall.” It’s a disappointing end to what looked to be a promising season for the Wolves.