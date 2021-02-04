Single mom becomes first woman to lead morning radio show on 790 WTNY

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Answering phones was the foot in the door for a local woman to use her voice for much more. She’s now the first woman to lead a morning show at 790 WTNY.
A new voice hits local radio airwaves. You might not recognize it yet.
Justina Jarrard started her career at Stephens Media Group a little more than a year ago as a receptionist.
And now she has extra duties, not with the telephones, but with a microphone.
“‘JJ would you want to do the mornings?’ And I was like, oh, um, sure! I’ve never done it before. Why not,” she said.
Jarrard now hosts “Start Your Day with JJ,” a talk show on 790-WTNY. She’s first woman to take the lead role.
“It’s just really exciting. It’s really humbling and I’m glad to be part of history in a way. It’s very flattering; I just hope I do a good job,” she said.
Born and raised in the north country, Jarrard is a General Brown graduate and single mother of two. She’s proud to pave the way for young women like her 16 year old daughter to follow their dreams.
“Hey, look what mom’s doing, you know. Not only does mom not have a whole lot of radio experience, now all of a sudden I have my own morning show and it’s on a station that has never historically had a female,” said Jarrard.
Starting your day with JJ is an early start. She’s now up at 4 a.m., making history on local radio.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.