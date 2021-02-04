Terry W. Rafter, 70, of Madrid

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - Terry W. Rafter, 70, a longtime resident of State Highway 345, passed away Wednesday evening, February 3, 2021 at The Unity Hospital of Rochester after a lengthy illness.
Terry was born on January 26, 1951 in Potsdam the son of Geraldine (Planty) Rafter and the late Merlin J. Rafter. He was raised in the Madrid-Waddington area, graduating from Madrid-Waddington Central School. On August 15, 1970, he married Linda J. Parmeter in Waddington. In 1971, he entered the United States Air Force, where proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1974.
After returning home from the military, Terry did carpentry work for various companies including his own. He later went to work for Op-Tech Environmental Services, retiring in 2004. He was proud member of the American Legion Post 420 in Madrid and enjoyed hunting, fishing, visiting with his friends, and cherished the times he was able to spend time with his family during the holidays and birthdays.
Terry is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda; his children and their spouses, Shawn and Jenn Rafter of Waddington and Sherry and Scott Carlin of Russell; his grandchildren, Jessica, Michelle, Michael, Matt, and Austin; and his great grandchildren, Gavin, Isabella, Jaxson, Kaleb, Tobias, and Luna.
He is also survived by his mother, Geraldine Gale of Madrid; his sisters, Linda Dixon of Madrid and Judy and Lloyd Hargrave; his mother-in-law, Betty Parmeter of Waddington; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a son, Scott Rafter in 1986 and a brother, Ricky Rafter in 1975.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of his life will be held at a time to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
