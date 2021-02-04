Union: correctional officers injured in scuffle with inmate

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - The union that represents correctional officers says two of its members were injured when they were attacked by an inmate at Gouverneur Correctional Facility.
The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association says an officer was making rounds in a dorm bathroom when he caught an inmate smoking in a stall.
According to the union, the inmate, a 32-year-old convicted of first-degree attempted robbery, refused to put the cigarette out and started throwing punches when the officer tried to frisk him.
After a scuffle, the inmate broke free and charged at another officer coming into the bathroom.
The two officers managed to subdue the inmate and handcuff him.
The union says the first officer suffered a chipped tooth and a sprained thumb. The second officer had blurred vision and a bruised cheekbone from a headbutt.
The union says the inmate face disciplinary charges.
