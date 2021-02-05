Adams man, teenage companion accused of sexually assaulting woman in front of a child

By 7 News Staff | February 5, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 4:51 PM

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Adams man and a 17 year old companion are accused of sexually assaulting a woman in front of a child.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on September 26 of last year in the town of Watson.

Investigators allege 24 year old Christopher Larkins raped a woman while his teenage companion sexually abused her.

It happened in front of a child under the age of 17, officials said.

Larkins was charged with third-degree rape, fifth-degree conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child.

The 17 year old companion, whose name and gender were withheld, is charged with second-degree sexual abuse, fifth-degree conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child.

Both were released pending further court action.

