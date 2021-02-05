Ambrose F. “Bruce” Buckingham, 78, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ambrose F. “Bruce” Buckingham, 78, of 24 Barr St., West Carthage, died Friday, February 5, 2021 at home in West Carthage where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Bruce was born on August 25, 1942 in Lowville, the son of the late Henry and Kathryn “Tootie” (Schwendy) Buckingham. He attended school in Beaver Falls. He had a long career as a heavy equipment operator for the St. Regis Paper Company in Deferiet and eventually retired from Champion International, many years ago.
He was a member of the St. Regis Rod & Gun Club, Burnt Falls Hunting Club and was a former member of the Champion & Beaver Falls Vol. Fire Dept’s. He enjoyed hunting, country and western music and feeding and watching the birds at his home.
He is survived by his five sisters: Mary Williams, Rose Ball and Anna Rigabar with whom he lived with for 43 years, all of West Carthage, Betty Edwards of Buffalo and Susan Thompson of Virginia, one brother: Glen Buckingham of Beaver Falls and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by four brothers, Ronald, Anthony, Richard and Gilbert Buckingham.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, February 9 at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. Burial will be in St. Stephens Cemetery, Croghan in the Spring. Viewing will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
