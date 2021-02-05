Athlete of the Week: Mikenzie Martens

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - This school year, we are honoring senior student-athletes who have put together impressive resumes.
This week, we honor a volleyball player from Carthage who has put up some impressive numbers. Her all around play earning her this week’s title.
Mikenzie Martens is a talented volleyball player who has put together 323 kills, 253 digs, 53 aces, 20 assists and 12 blocks for the 2019-2020 season.
For her varsity career, she has 631 kills, 354 digs, 850 assists, 165 aces and 16 blocks. She holds the school record for kills for league and also overall season, and she’s a 3 time Frontier League All-Star. Mikenzie is an outstanding volleyball talent.
Mikenzie is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for February 5, 2021.
Mikenzie is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for February 5, 2021.
