Avis M. McLane, 80, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Avis M. McLane, 80, of Champion St., passed away in the early hours of Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, surrounded by her family.
Avis was born on August 20, 1940 in Copenhagen, New York, daughter of the late Arthur and Leona (Severance) Lanphear. She attended Copenhagen School.
A marriage to John McLane ended in divorce.
She was the adoring mother to six children. A daughter, Debbie died at birth. She stayed at home for many years, caring for her son Joey until he passed in June of 1988.
Later, she was the manager of Penguinos Pizza and owned and operated the Ole Country Diner until her retirement.
She loved bingo, casino trips and spending time with her family.
Survivors include four children, Cherri (Mike) Rich; Denise (Frank Shawn) McLane; Michael (Christine) McLane; and Selinda (William) Spears; two sisters, Arlene Hughes and Linda Roof; and several special grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her two children mentioned above, Deborah and Joey McLane as well as her beloved dog, Maggie May.
Donations in Avis’ memory may be made to Johns Hopkins Center for Clinical Trials, American Lung Association at www.lung.org.
No services will be held at this time. A graveside service will be held in the Spring at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Copenhagen.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.