2 charged following St. Lawrence County drug search

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man and a New York City man were charged with drug possession following a search by police in the town of Canton.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 41-year-old Joshua Martin of Canton and 29-year-old Shannon Gilford of Harlem were arrested Wednesday evening.
Deputies say their search uncovered 110 wax packets of fentanyl, about 24 grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, and packaging materials.
They were each charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Both were arraigned on the charges and released, but Martin was held in county jail on a parole warrant.
Deputies were assisted by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the Canton Police Department, state police, U.S. Border Patrol, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, and the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force.
