Darwin Lehman, 89, of Beaver Falls

Darwin was a member of the Croghan American Legion, Beaver Falls Volunteer Fire Department, Lowville VFW, Carthage Elks Lodge, the Long Pond Snow Sled Club, the Black River Valley Campers Club and enjoyed his Crossroads and Legion routine. Darwin started riding snowmobiles shortly after they came about and would gladly take a ride whenever asked. He enjoyed hunting, camping and playing cards. He was proud to have travelled to all 50 states, he was an avid NY Yankees Fan, he played baseball and basketball throughout high school, during and after his Army service. He was an avid race fan, watching both NASCAR and local stock car racing. Darwin was very active with many local military organizations and was proud to have marched in or rode in numerous local parades and celebrations.