David G. Yateman, 89, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - David G. Yateman, 89, a longtime resident of Randall Drive, passed away Thursday morning, February 5, 2021 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a lengthy illness.
David was born on March 1, 1931 in Massena, the son of the late Delbert and Blanche (Somers) Yateman. He attended Massena Schools and proudly served his country in the US Army from 1948 until his honorable discharge in 1954. On November 3, 1958, he married Marlene E. Green in Beekmantown.
David was a police officer with the Village of Massena for 10 years before starting Reynolds Metals where he was a security officer. David enjoyed doing woodworking, hunting, reading and watching western movies and television shows.
David is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marlene; his sons, Gregory and Mary Jo of Massena; Mark of Henderson, Nevada; his grandchildren, Devon, Sarah, and Lia Yateman; his step-granddaughter, Rondee Peterson; his chosen granddaughters, Ashley and Lindsey Dodge; his grandson, Gage Yateman; his step-great granddaughter, Riley and Remy Fehr; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant brother, Robert in 1929; and two sisters, Betty Wilkins on November 9, 2014 and Phyllis White on June 26, 2006.
Friends may call Monday 6-8:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Funeral services will be held privately. Burial will be in Massena Center Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Please note that visitation will be occupancy controlled with those attending required to observe social distancing and wear face coverings. If occupancy limitations are reached, those attending may have to wait outside until occupancy has been reduced.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Activities Fund or the American Alzheimer’s Association.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.