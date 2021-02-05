David H. “Albie” Noyes Sr., 77, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - David H. “Albie” Noyes Sr., 77, of Spring St., passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.
David was born on October 15, 1943 in Carthage, New York, son of the late Fred and Lillian E. (Gray) Noyes. He graduated from Carthage Central School. He was employed for Bush and Perfetto Plumbing and Heating for a time. Later he was self-employed, working various construction jobs in the area.
He married Bonnie Skellen. Bonnie predeceased him on February 28, 1982.
On November 23, 1989 he married Christine Trombley.
Albie was a major sports enthusiast and super-fan of the local teams, namely Basketball and Lacrosse. He was the lead umpire of the local women’s softball league for many years. He also enjoyed shooting pool and loved his pool team.
Survivors include five children, David H. Noyes Jr. (Keith Anakotta) of Florida; Cheryl L. (Kevin Proctor) Noyes of Carthage; Raymond (Heather) Homan of Carthage; Coral (Kevin) Gokey of Carthage; and Jill Homan of Lewis County; a sister, Suzanne (Charles) Malone of Louisiana; 12 grandchildren, Decarra Noyes; William Noyes; Aayanah Noyes; Lilyana Noyes; Aspen Leaf; Shelbie Buskey; Cheyenne Homan; Bryce Eager; Aiden Clement; Logan Clement; Halle Clement; 3 great-grandchildren, Amirah Noyes; Willow Simpson; Indigo Simpson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is predeceased by six siblings, Charles “Chuck” Noyes; James Noyes; Fred Junie Noyes; Darlene Rogers; Barbara Vollmar; and Mary Kavanaugh.
Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 3:00 PM on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 500 State St., Carthage. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Chapel of the funeral home at 3:00 PM.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
