Duane Money, 78, of Alexandria Bay

Duane served in the United States Coast Guard from 1961 until 1976. He married Paula Estes on May 23, 1969 at the Alexandria Bay United Methodist Church. After retiring from the Coast Guard, he worked for 23 years for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring as Postmaster from the Morristown NY post office, in 2002. He was a member of the Alexandria Bay American Legion post 904.