Duane Money, 78, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Duane Money, 78, High Street, Alexandria Bay, passed away Tuesday at River Hospital.
Duane was born on December 21, 1942 in Syracuse, NY, the son of Donald and Charlotte Johnson Money. He graduated from Central Tech High School in Syracuse and attended Jefferson Community College.
Duane served in the United States Coast Guard from 1961 until 1976. He married Paula Estes on May 23, 1969 at the Alexandria Bay United Methodist Church. After retiring from the Coast Guard, he worked for 23 years for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring as Postmaster from the Morristown NY post office, in 2002. He was a member of the Alexandria Bay American Legion post 904.
Besides his wife Paula, Alexandria Bay, Duane is survived by his son, Steven (Christine) Money, Highland, IL and his daughter Tonya (Kevin) Tracy, Watertown, NY, five grandchildren, and a brother, Dale (Aneata) Money, Kissimmee, FL. A sister, Norma Smith predeceased him.
There will be no services.
Memorial donations may be made in Duane’s name to the Alexandria Bay Rescue Squad, 110 Walton St., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
