Eleanor L. Skonieczny 92, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Eleanor L. Skonieczny age 92, peacefully passed away on Wednesday February 3, 2021 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, with her loving family by her side. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Friends and family may be received on Monday, February 8, 2021 from 4-7 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family in the spring. Due to COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing will be observed.