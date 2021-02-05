Eleanor L. Skonieczny 92, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Eleanor L. Skonieczny age 92, peacefully passed away on Wednesday February 3, 2021 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, with her loving family by her side. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Friends and family may be received on Monday, February 8, 2021 from 4-7 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family in the spring. Due to COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing will be observed.
Eleanor known by many as Ellie was born November 30, 1928 in Massena, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (Marando) Perry. A graduate of Massena, Central High School. Ellie married Edward Skonieczny on December 27, 1952 with Father Bernard Kellogg presiding at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Massena. Ellie enjoyed the smiling faces of the students that came through her cafeteria line at Madison Elementary School from where she retired in 1989.
Ellie a devoted Catholic was active with the Catholic Community. She enjoyed decorating her home for the Christmas holiday and spending time and cooking for her family.
Ellie was predeceased by her loving husband Edward in 1987, a great-granddaughter Avigail in 2000 and six brothers and five sisters.
She is survived by her daughter Cheryl and husband Martin Osuch of Massena, a son and his wife, Six grandchildren; Martin Osuch Jr. of Massena, Brandon and Kristie Osuch of Arkansas, Marcy Osuch and partner Julius Cook of Massena, and Nicole and Scott Coupal of Peru, NY. Six great-grandchildren, Skyler, Cameron, Sabrina, Olivia, Kaitlin, and Rayelle. She is also survived by a brother Victor and Olive Perry of Massena, sister in-laws, Marge, Georgette, Yvette, Debbie, Marie and Carol along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with Trinity Catholic Endowment Fund, 188 Main Street, Massena, NY 13662. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, stories and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
