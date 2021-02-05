DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWNY) - Georgia M. Brothers, 73, of DeKalb Junction, died on February 3, 2021, at her home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. Calling hours will be Friday, February 12, 2021, 12:30 - 2:30 PM, face masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be in the spring at Madrid Cemetery. Georgia is survived by her sons, Wade and his wife Christina Brothers of Arkansas, Dennis and his wife Nina Brothers of Missouri, a daughter Amy and her husband Robert Smith of Hermon, a brother John Edward Moulton of Madrid, a foster sister Louise Planty of Ogdensburg, 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her brother Earl Peter Moulton. She was born on August 13, 1947 in the village of Potsdam, to the late, George Joseph and Olive Marie Chatell Moulton. She graduated from Madrid Waddington High School in 1965 and then graduated from the Richard DeToto school of Hairstyle, Syracuse in 1966. Georgia married Hubert Brothers on March 26, 1966 at the Madrid United Methodist Church in, he died on October 5, 2016. She was a hair dresser, she owned and operated The Junction Snip It, retiring in July 2014, and prior to that she owned The Isle of Style in Canton. She was a member of the Kendrew Grange and the Richville Home Fellowship Church. She loved spending time with her family, playing the piano, and singing in the choir. She raised many foster children here and in Kentucky and was a Fresh Air Fund family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Richville Baptist Church or the Kendrew Grange. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.