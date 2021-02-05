WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Glenn W. McIntyre, 71, of Watertown, passed away Wednesday evening, February 3, 2021, at Hospice of Jefferson County.
Glenn was born in Canada on May 27, 1949, son of Glenn and Joyce B. Adams Johnson McIntyre. He was most recently in contractor sales for Lowe’s, Watertown.
He is survived by his brother, Charles McIntyre, Watertown; two sisters and their husbands, Holly and Gary Booth, Church Hill, TN and Linda and Richard Hayes, Watertown; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by brother, Steven McIntyre, and two sisters, Susan Beach and Charline Johnson.
There will be no services and arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
